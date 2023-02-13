Here’s our live coverage of Monday night’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.
A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.
Your best source of community news since 2006.
Here’s our live coverage of Monday night’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.
A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.