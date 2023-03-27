Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 6:03 p.m. Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) chairs. All seven committee members present, with Reid online.

Minutes approved.

No public comment speakers.

P1 – Apartment hotel at 1555 Oak Ave.

Alan Didesch, attorney for owner, describes the proposal.

Says has not presented an operating agreement — because doesn’t know from the city what it’s looking for in that.

Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) says hotels are not allowed in this zoning district.

Caleem Halim, owner, says that because the property will be all dwelling units it meets the zoning code requirement for an apartment hotel.

Wynne asks whether he’s run a hotel before. Halim says plans to have Wyndham hotel franchise, which will specify many requirements for the operation.

Halim says has more than 5,000 apartment and commercial units and more than 500 employees.

Didesch says Wyndham will be putting its name on it and will be monitoring the hotel’s performance.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) says she thinks an apartment hotel would be a desirable — but concerned that the plan seems to be more of a regular hotel.

Didesch says it can’t be known yet what percentage of the customers will long-term residents — given that the unit sizes are small.

Elizabeth Williams, planning and zoning manager, says if the units are intended to be permanent apartments — then would have to meet the inclusionary housing ordinance requirement.

Kelly wants to condition the special use permit on adoption of the proposed operating agreement.

Williams says that’s a suggested condition of approval in the proposed ordinance.

Nieuwsma says an apartment hotel, properly managed can be an asset to the community.

Halim says 30 of his 155 tenants in Evanston are low income. But says the city needs the transient hotel capacity.

Reid need to adjust code — will be doing that with comprehensive plan process soon. Code as is has a bit of a loophole now, he adds. Should move forward with an appropriate operating agreement.

Geracaris says would like info on apartment hotel operation from the Wyndham people.

Nieuwsma asks about rent rates. Halim says it will vary greatly depending on demand — likely to be around $200 a night on low demand days.

Nieuwsma says doesn’t think committee has enough information to move the proposal forward tonight. Wants operating agreement in place. Moves to table until April 24 meeting.

Halim says its not clear what the council is asking for.

Kelly apologizes for the lack of clarity about what the city wants in an operating agreement.

After some further discussion the motion to table is approved unanimously.

P2 – Adding performance event venues as special use in B1 business district

Wynne speaks in support. Says had a neighborhood meeting where there was support for it. Applies to the Space event venue.

Nieuwsma voices concern that such a use might not be appropriate in other B1 areas — but thinks that can be taken care of in the upcoming comprehensive plan review.

Approved unanimously.

P3 – Granting special use for performance entertainment venue at Space

Revelle says hours proposed don’t match with the hours in the zoning ordinance.

Approved unanimously.

Meeting adjourned at 6:53 p.m.

City Council meeting to start at 7 p.m.