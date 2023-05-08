Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 6:05 p.m.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) chairs.

Alds. Melissa Wynne (3rd) Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th), Eleanor Revelle (7th), Devon Reid (8th), Juan Geracaris (9th) also present.

Minutes approved.

Public Comment

Two people object to size of proposed 5th Ward school and impact on parking in the neighborhood. One person complains about rehab work at Primm Towers.

Items for consideration

P1 – Special use for apartment hotel at 1555 Oak Ave.

Nieuwsma says there was broad and strong support at community meeting for the project.

Says the relationship with Wyndham now makes him confident the hotel will be operated properly.

Proposes adding several conditions to the approval … including paving the parking lot (unless they’re going to develop the property, and requires work with Wyndham or a third party management company.

Amendment approved 6-0.

Special use as amended approved 6-0.

P2 – Cannabis Dispensary and type 2 restaurant at 100 Chicago Ave.

OKAY Cannabis and West Town Bakery.

Related story

Reid says he’s really excited about the project. Says he has visited the Wheeling location, which is larger than the one proposed here. Says hopes it will become the most popular dispensary in Evanston. Says it’s a really user friendly experience compared to other dispensaries in Illinois.

Approved 6-0.

P3 – Variations for 5th Ward school

Related story

Reid moves to amend the proposal to eliminate one of the two car pull off lanes (staff condition #13), to reduce need to remove trees and to encourage more walking and biking to school.

Amendment approved 6-0.

Variations approved 6-0.

Meeting adjourned at 7:15 p.m.

City Council meeting to start at 7:20 p.m.