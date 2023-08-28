Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee meeting.

The meeting was called to order at 5:45 p.m. Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) chairs.

A packet with details of tonight’s agenda items is available online.

Public Comment

Wendy Pollock co-chair of environment board says group has been working on the tree ordinance proposal for years — hopes it will be approved.

Agenda items

P1 – Protection of trees on private property

Moved by Wynne, 2nd by Revelle

Emily Okallau, public services coordinator, makes a presentation.

Related story

Okallau says staff is proposing a June 1, 2024 implementation date for the ordinance.

Would be a $75 permit fee to determine that a tree was dead or diseased. If it is, then wouldn’t have to pay for a replacement

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) says it’s time to move ahead with the proposal.

Says trees provide benefit to surrounding neighborhood and is a community resource.

Concerned that homeowners should be able to prune their own trees — rather than, as the ordinance specifies, that work would have to be done by a certified arborist.

Okallau says average property owner not likely to significantly impact a tree with the sort of pruning they might do.

Approved 7-0.

P2 – Special use for 1806-1808 Dempster

Approved. No discussion

Meeting adjourned at 6:06 p.m.

City Council meeting to start at 6:30 p.m.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *