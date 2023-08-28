Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee meeting.

The meeting was called to order at 5:45 p.m. Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) chairs.

A packet with details of tonight’s agenda items is available online.

Public Comment

Wendy Pollock co-chair of environment board says group has been working on the tree ordinance proposal for years — hopes it will be approved.

Agenda items

P1 – Protection of trees on private property

Moved by Wynne, 2nd by Revelle

Emily Okallau, public services coordinator, makes a presentation.

Okallau says staff is proposing a June 1, 2024 implementation date for the ordinance.

Would be a $75 permit fee to determine that a tree was dead or diseased. If it is, then wouldn’t have to pay for a replacement

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) says it’s time to move ahead with the proposal.

Says trees provide benefit to surrounding neighborhood and is a community resource.

Concerned that homeowners should be able to prune their own trees — rather than, as the ordinance specifies, that work would have to be done by a certified arborist.

Okallau says average property owner not likely to significantly impact a tree with the sort of pruning they might do.

Approved 7-0.

P2 – Special use for 1806-1808 Dempster

Approved. No discussion

Meeting adjourned at 6:06 p.m.

City Council meeting to start at 6:30 p.m.