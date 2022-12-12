Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 6:17 p.m.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) chairs.

Also present Alds. Kelly, Wynne, Burns, Revelle and Geracaris. (Nieuwsma arrives at 6:28 p.m.)

P1 – 3101 Central St. – Lakeside Auto Repair

Eliminating existing condition for termination of use upon change in ownership.

Approved on voice vote.

P2 – 1453 Maple Ave.

Major variations to permit conversion of Masonic Temple to apartment development.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) asks about reduction in parking requirement. Staff says city is evaluating whether should reduce parking requirements more broadly because of evidence of reduced demand.

Revelle says its a very interesting use.

Developer (and staff) are asking for only 10 parking spaces. Land Use Commission had recommended 15 spaces.

Approved on voice vote. (with 10 parking spaces)

P3 – Special use for convenience store at 321 Howard

Approved on voice vote.

Meeting adjourned at 6:29 p.m.