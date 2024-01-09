Here’s a recap of our live coverage on Monday night’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:20 p.m.

The only item on the agenda is a request for a vacation rental license for 2404 Ridge Ave. Details of the proposal are available online.

Meeting called to order at 6:27 p.m.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) chairs. Kelly, Revelle, Geracaris also present. Wynne and Burns absent.

Minutes approved.

Public Comment

Several neighbors of 2404 Ridge oppose the request for a vacation rental. Claim there have been a variety of problems with the property over a long period of time.

Item for consideration

P1 – Vacation rental license for 2404 Ridge

Reid moves denial. Kelly seconds.

Property owner Rich Swietzer says it’s a beautiful property. Says it wouldn’t impact any of the neighbors. Says he has operated Airbnbs for years at other locations and are responsive to needs. Disputes claims of neighbors. Says has lovingly at great cost restored the barn that is proposed as a vacation rental.

Revelle says over the years there’s been an accumulation of a lot of difficulties over the years — they fear vacation rental will create more issues. At one time the main house was rented to an NU fraternity that had been kicked off campus, she says.

Says she’s not comfortable granting the vacation rental license while a dispute over an easement for expanding the alley is ongoing with the owner.

Kelly says she’s very uncomfortable approving the application because of various issuesi n the past.

Reid suggests it may be time to revisit the vacation rental ordinance. Says New York has banned vacation rentals.

Kelly suggests should eliminate absentee owners from the B&B ordinance.

Revelle says its time to revisit the vacation rental license ordinance.

Application denied on a vote of 5-0.

Meeting adjourned at 6:57 p.m.