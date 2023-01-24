Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee.

The meeting is now scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

A packet with details about the only item on the agenda is available online.

Meeting called to order at 7:14 p.m.

All seven members present. Reid chairs.

Minutes approved.

Public Comment

One person speaks regarding the proposed stadium study, which is not on this committee’s agenda.

Items for consideration

P1 – Acquiring real property at 2404 Ridge by eminent domain

Revelle moves approval. Kelly seconds.

This regards providing access to an alleyway for garbage trucks.

Corporation Counsel Nicholas Cummings says appraised value was $19,000 — weren’t able to reach agreement with the property owner, so now have to go to court — which will add to the costs.

Approved 7-0.

City Council to start circa 7:25 p.m.