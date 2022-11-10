Evanston Township High School officials say a student brought a loaded gun to school on Wednesday, however “there was no knowledge of any threat or danger to students or staff.”

ETHS made the incident known publicly with a website message in the afternoon. Staff members were notified via email. The staff message also said that families were to be informed.

The Evanston Police Department says an adult male student was taken into custody without incident.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew adds that “the investigation does not indicate that a school shooting was planned or there was a potential target.”

He says the gun was not being used in the commission of another crime.

Glew notes the investigation is ongoing, and charges are not likely until Thursday.

The student’s name has not been released.

It appears that someone else told school authorities about the weapon.

The website message says officials “learned through our Acknowledge, Care, Tell steps” that there was a gun on campus.

Under “Acknowledge, Care, Tell,” students are encouraged to report suspicious activity to staff, or use the school or the police department’s anonymous text-a-tip lines.

The incident came less than two weeks after ETHS posted a message about prioritizing school safety, reporting potential problems, and stressing the “Acknowledge, Care, Tell” framework.

ETHS says it has been in touch with the family of the student who allegedly had the gun “regarding any appropriate disciplinary action.”

This is the second gun incident at the high school in less than a year. Police leaving the high school on Dec. 16, 2021, apparently carrying evidence from the gun incident. (Bill Smith photo)

Last December, two loaded guns were found. Two students were charged in connection with the weapons.