As low as $25.

As high as $4,200.

But more likely, the price range for an original piece of artwork in the “Evanston Made” fundraiser is in what Executive Director Lisa Degliantoni calls the “sweet spot” of about $250 to $350.

“We try to make art accessible,” Degliantoni says.

“You can be an ‘art patron,’ she adds, “without having to be a millionaire.”

Evanston Made is a non-profit organization of about 450 local artists. Around 60 of them have items for sale the group’s annual fundraiser, this year a silent auction on Dec. 31.

Bidding runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Items can be viewed and bids submitted online.

You could also stop by 832 Dempster St. and check the artwork in person on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Or, if you’d rather skip the auction and just purchase something at the artist’s “market price,” there is a $25 “buy now” brunch on Saturday, which includes snacks and drinks.

One advantage of the in-person event, Degliantoni says, is that you can’t be outbid.

Plus, she adds, “we want people to meet the artists.”

One of those artists is Ben Blount, a designer and letterpress printer who makes books and posters.

Blount’s auction offering is not a physical piece of artwork, but rather “an experience,” an in-person letterpress workshop.

Evanston Made is part of the “shop small, shop local” movement which has become quite popular lately.

“In the last five years,” Degliantoni says, “we’ve seen people who have become very conscientious spenders and want to see the impact of what their spending does.”

Plus, there’s always the chance of not only discovering new art, but also discovering something new about a person you may only know from that casual “how ya’ doing” as you both dash to work.

As Degliantoni puts it, you might just find out that “you meet your neighbor and it turns out she’s a tremendous artist.”

For more information on the seeing the artwork, the auction itself, and the bidding process, go to evanstonmade.org.