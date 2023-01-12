A familiar name will be placed on the principal’s door at Loyola Academy in Wilmette.

Timothy Devine, currently a social studies teacher at the school, will move to the principal’s office at the end of the current academic year. Devine is a Loyola graduate (Class of 1988), along with a whole lot of other Devines.

His grandfather (William, ’25), father (Richard, ’61), uncle (William, ’67) and brothers (Matt, ’85, and Peter, ’90) are also Loyola alums.

Timothy Devine has nearly 25 years of teaching and school administrative experience, including nine years at the highly regarded Walter Payton College Preparatory High School in Chicago.

In a statement issued by Loyola, Devine says “Loyola instilled in us a commitment to serving others, and it is a privilege to share my gifts to serve the mission, people, and programs of Loyola Academy.”

Following a nationwide search, Loyola President Rev. Gregory Ostdiek, SJ and a search committee concluded that Devine was the right person to lead the 2,000-student school. One hundred fifty of those students are from Evanston.

Devine received his undergraduate degree from Cornell College, with graduate work at several other institutions. He has also received many honors for outstanding work in educational leadership.

Devine replaces Charlie Heintz, who is returning to his home town of New York City to head a Jesuit high school there.