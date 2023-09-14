Evanston’s Land Use Commission voted 5-1 Wednesday night to recommend City Council approval of plans for a five-story, 60-unit subsidized housing development at 504-514 South Blvd.

The vote came after the commission heard from nine speakers including affordable housing advocates who praised the proposal and nearby neighbors — some of whom supported it and others who said they could only support a smaller project or who opposed the development completely. Kiril Mirintchev.

The only commissioner to vote against the plan, architect Kiril Mirintchev, said he believed the building could be redesigned so more of the units would have windows on multiple exposures and that the height of the building could be reduced by changing the structural system used to support the floors.

Commissioner Max Puchtel said he was “really excited about the project” and that it represented an enormous opportunity to have a transit-oriented development just a block from the South Boulevard CTA Purple Line station.

The development is called South Boulevard Shores by developer PIRHL, although it is located five blocks from the Lake Michigan shore.

Architect Tiffany Ackerman with Hooker DeJong, Inc. and Johana Casanova, senior vice president of development for PIRHL, LLC.

The property now contains an under-utilized city owned parking lot and four townhomes owned by the Housing Authority of Cook County.

The city is donating its land to the development.

Public discussion of the project started several years ago.

Developer Johana Casanova said the project would be owned by PIRHL, HACC and an entity formed to represent the low income housing tax credit investors in the development.

Forty-two of the units, subsidized by the LIHTC program, would be available to households with incomes up to 80% of area median income, which would currently amount to an income cap of $88,240 for a family of four.

The other 18 units, subsidized by both LIHTC and Housing Authority of Cook County project based vouchers, would be available to households who would pay up to 30% of their income towards rent.

The development will contain a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units. And it will also have 20 extra parking spaces available for lease to the public.

The plan now advances to the City Council for discussion at its Sept. 26 meeting.

Assuming the Council gives final approval to the project, PIRHL’s Casanova says it could be ready for occupancy by the summer of 2025.