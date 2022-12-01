Evanston’s Land Use Commission late Wednesday voted 5-3 to recommend that the City Council approve a rooming house special use permit application to continue use of the Margarita Inn as a homeless shelter.

The vote came after a four-and-a-half hour hearing with more than 30 residents testifying about the proposal from Connections for the Homeless for the former hotel at 1566 Oak Ave. District 65 social worker Allie Harned was among the T-shirt wearing supporters of the shelter special use request.

Testimony from residents was sharply split. Some — including several wearing custom T-shirts to show their support for the project — praised the work of the non-profit group and insisted that the shelter was very much needed in the city.

But others argued that shelter residents have disrupted the neighborhood and Connections has done a poor job of managing the facility in the more than two years it has run it.

The commissioners included a total of 17 conditions on their recommendation for approval of the special use.

The three commissioners who voted against the proposal said they felt the shelter would have a negative cumulative impact on the neighborhood and would diminish the value of property in the neighborhood.

During the meeting, city staff indicated that they are changing their approach to developing a licensing ordinance — also envisioned as part of the shelter approval process — from one that initially would have focused on licensing standards just for homeless shelters to one that would apply to all rooming houses in the city.

Assistant City Attorney Alexandra Ruggie said that change is likely to mean the City Council won’t get a draft of the revised licensing ordinance to review until some time in January.

She also said that efforts to develop a “Good Neighbor Agreement” have stalled because neighborhood residents opposed to the project have declined to participate and residents who support the project haven’t felt it was appropriate for them to claim to represent the neighborhood as signatories to an agreement.

In addition, Ruggie said, the city has been reluctant to get involved in the good neighbor agreement because it won’t have a mechanism the city could use to enforce it.

As a result, she said, city staff is now recommending that Connections issue a “Good Neighbor Declaration” on its own, encompassing issues that were raised during meetings held to attempt to hammer out the agreement.