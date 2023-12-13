Plans to build a dozen “efficiency homes” on two lots in the 1900 block of Grant Street go before Evanston’s Land Use Commission Wednesday night.

The proposal from developer David Wallach of Blue Paint Development is a modification of plans he presented to a community meeting last August that called for 13 housing units — including three atop a garage structure at the rear of the lot.

In the new plan, all 12 units would be built on grade, and the development would have 15 open parking spaces at the rear of the roughly 300-foot-deep by 100-foot-wide site at 1915-1917 Grant. A site plan for the new development.

The developer is seeking a zoning text amendment to increase the maximum floor area of an “efficiency home” from 500 to 600 square feet and to permit multiple efficiency homes on a single lot as a special use, rather than requiring a planned development application.

His plans call for units with a ground floor area of just under 543 square feet — about 600 square feet when the covered porch is counted.

A floor plan for the two-bedroom “efficiency homes.”

As part of his special use application, Wallach is also seeking zoning relief to construct 12 units on the site. The plans call for providing one affordable unit as part of the development. That raises the number of permit units on the site from six to eight.

Under the zoning code, because the site is within 1,500 feet of a CTA bus stop on Green Bay Road and the Central Street Metra station, no parking would be required on the site.

City staff is suggesting that the Land Use Commission condition its approval of the project on inclusion of an electric vehicle charging station in he project and on continuing “to work with staff on the building façade materials and layout of interior walkways for creation of an outdoor common area.”