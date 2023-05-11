Evanston’s Land Use Commission voted 4-3 Wednesday night to recommend that City Council reject plans for a day care center at 3434 Central St.

Most of the objections from commissioners to the Kensington School project centered around existing traffic congestion at the intersection of Central Street and Gross Point Road and fears the day care center’s operation would aggravate those conditions.

The wedge-shaped property is currently the site of a church, Unity on the North Shore. The Unity Church site on the southwest corner of Central Street and Gross Point Road. (Google Maps image)

Its congregation is declining in size, and church leaders are seeking to sell the property and move to a smaller, more affordable location. They say their more than half-century-old building needs substantial repairs that the congregation can’t afford.

Commission members appeared to agree that the property’s existing R2 single-family zoning is inappropriate for the site and that the likely next use for the property — if not the day care center — is either high-density multi-family housing or a commercial use.

Negotiations for the sale of the property have been complicated by an easement across the church parking lot that provides access to the parking lot for the adjacent co-op apartment building to the south. Unity and the co-op have yet to reach an agreement on relocating that easement.

Several immediate neighbors on the north side of Central Street told commissioners they oppose the project — mainly because of traffic concerns. But the owner of the property just west of the site on the south side of Central voiced support for it.

One additional complicating factor for developing the property is that Gross Point Road is controlled by the Illinois Department of Transportation and IDOT would only approve a right-in-right-out driveway into the property from Gross Point, which forces more traffic for the day care center onto Central Street.

Commissioners who favored the project suggested that the traffic congestion problems at the intersection already exist and that the day care center was unlikely to actually make them worse.

The planned development proposal now moves to the City Council for final action.