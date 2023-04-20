The City of Evanston’s Land Use Commission voted 5-2 late Wednesday to recommend City Council approval of zoning variations needed for District 65’s planned school at Foster Field.

The panel included nearly two dozen conditions with its approval at the end of the three-hour hearing, but none of them appeared likely to derail the new school project.

The two commission members who voted against the plans objected to the size of the building — which district officials said will have a capacity of 900 students.

“If the school was smaller, if the height was lower,” Commissioner Brian Johnson said, “then, in my opinion, it would meet the standards.”

Commissioner Kiril Mirintchev said he believes the school is needed and that the site at Simpson Street and Ashland Avenue was a good location, but that “the program for the school is too large.”

Mirintchev said the resulting design created unattractive corridors on both Simpson and Ashland.

School officials claim the new building is needed to end nearly a half century of busing students out of the neighborhood to integrate the district’s schools. Cordogan Clark architect Alex Lopez.

Alex Lopez, an architect with Cordogan Clark, the designers of the planned school, said the building would create “a true campus, a beacon for the community.”

“The whole area is going to be alive and even more vibrant than it is now,” Lopez added.

He said the school would have between 39 and 43 classrooms. The first floor would include administrative offices and a band area and theater. A gymnasium would be located on the second floor.

Several neighbors expressed fears about parking and traffic congestion issues in the area, but a traffic consultant hired by the district said that, while there would be some congestion at pickup and drop-off times, the fact that most students should be able to walk to the building would minimize that.

The commission’s recommendation now goes to the City Council for final approval.