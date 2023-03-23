Evanston’s Land Use Commission voted 8-0 Wednesday night to recommend that the City Council reject a proposed zoning amendment that would permit cannabis smoking lounges in Evanston.

After hearing comment opposing the lounges from public health officials, Commissioner Brian Johnson said allowing cannabis consumption lounges would be inconsistent with the city’s existing rules that bar tobacco consumption lounges — given that they create many of the same health concerns.

Commissioner Jeanne Lindwall said such uses would not be consistent with the comprehensive general plan’s goal of creating a healthy community, although since cannabis was illegal in Illinois when the city’s comprehensive plan was adopted more than two decades ago, it doesn’t specifically address the issue.

She said it would be “a slippery slope” to allow cannabis lounges that would likely lead to legalization of tobacco lounges as well.

Lindwall said she understood that the rationale for the change was to generate more tax revenue for the city. But she said that’s not a good argument, when the proposal is so problematic from a health standpoint.

Commissioner Kiril Mirintchev said it was “better to stop it at the start” rather than wait for an application for a specific site for a lounge to come before the commission.

Commissioner Max Puchtel said he saw no “compelling swell of desire” in the community for such uses.

While no applications for an on-site cannabis consumption lounge have yet been filed with the city, Zoning Administrator Melissa Klotz says one potential applicant has expressed an interest in setting up a dispensary and lounge in the former bank building at 1633 Chicago Ave.

No one at the meeting spoke in favor of the zoning change, which has received support from three of the five council members on the city’s Human Services Committee.