Evanston’s Land Use Commission ended up with a tie vote Wednesday night after its second hearing on the special use request to continue operation of the Margarita Inn as a homeless shelter.

That means the proposal will advance to the City Council with no recommendation from the commission.

It represents a switch from the commission’s first vote on Nov. 30, when commissioners came down 5-3 in favor of the Connections for the Homeless plan for the building at 1566 Oak Ave.

The reopened hearing was forced by a circuit court ruling sought by Cameel Halim, owner of the Halim Time & Glass Museum next door at 1560 Oak. Cameel Halim.

Halim persuaded the court that under the city code the commission was required to grant him a continuance of the original hearing to prepare testimony in opposition to the proposal — a move the commission had denied in the belief that it had discretion about whether to grant such a continuance.

Connections supporters in blue “We Are All Inn” T-shirts filled the council chamber.

Connections had recruited supporters to turn out for the hearing in blue “We Are All Inn” T-shirts, but, because the commission had concluded public comment on the project at its original hearing last fall, they were not allowed to speak Wednesday night.

Halim presented expert witnesses who argued that the homeless shelter operation had depressed property values in the immediate neighborhood, but Connections’ experts, who had testified last fall that there was no reduction in property values, disputed the methodology the new witnesses used. Tom Wolf.

Also appearing in support of Halim’s objections was Tom Wolf, founder of the Pacific Alliance for Prevention and Recovery in San Francisco

Wolf, who described himself as a recovering drug addict, said the Connections for the Homeless “low barrier” shelter model — also used in San Francisco, had led to his city becoming “the epicenter of the overdose crisis in the United States.”

He predicted a similar future for Evanston if the Margarita shelter continues to operate on its existing model.

He said there have been at least three overdose deaths inside the Margarita and that the shelter’s problems cast a pall on the community, hurting businesses, and affecting rents and the tax base. John Hewko.

Commissioner John Hewko was the only LUC member who had been absent from the meeting last fall who was present Wednesday.

He said he was struggling with the conflicting testimony about the shelter, but had concluded he should vote against it because of the negative cumulative effect on property values.

“I fully recognize that we do need to deal with the homeless problem in the city,” he said, but he added that the city needed a different approach “to see if we can be leaders” on the issue.

Three commissioners who had voted at the November meeting — two in favor and one opposed to the shelter — were absent Wednesday night.

Among the five commissioners who were present for both sessions, none of them changed their votes Wednesday.