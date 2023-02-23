Evanston’s Land Use Commission Wednesday night voted to recommend City Council approval of a 44-unit affordable housing development but opposed construction of a new church next door.

The vote in favor of the housing development at 1811-1815 Church St. was 4-3 with one commissioner recusing himself. The vote against the church at 1801-1805 Church St. was 5-3. The proposed Mt. Pisgah Ministry building at Church and Darrow, with the planned HODC apartment building just to the west.

The project plans depend on a land swap between the Mt. Pisgah Ministry and the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation to build the housing development on the existing church site.

So it appears unlikely either development will proceed unless City Council approves both. Tina Paden said, “We don’t need any more” affordable housing in the 5th Ward.

Several neighbors opposed both projects — claiming the 5th Ward is already saturated with affordable housing and that parking for the church is inadequate.

But Interim Community Development Director Sarah Flax said the city has been adding affordable housing units — mostly downtown — through its inclusionary housing ordinance in recent years,

It addition, she said, 60 affordable units for seniors opened recently on Howard Street in the 8th Ward and a new all-affordable development is being planned for a city-owned parking lot in the 3rd Ward.

Commissioner Jeanne Lindwall said the 44 new housing units would bring new customers to the shops in the Church and Dodge shopping district.

And Commissioner Myrna Arevalo, who lives in the 5th Ward, said that while some people don’t like change, there is a big need for affordable housing in the ward.

On the other hand, Commissioner Kristine Westerberg said the housing project required far more variations than the commission usually approves.

Regarding the church, some commissioners expressed doubts about whether Mt. Pisgah will be able to raise the funds to construct its new building, and others said the parking proposed was insufficient for the demand the church was likely to generate.