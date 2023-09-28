As the Land Use Commission wrapped up its 10th hour of hearings on Ryan Field Wednesday night, Chair Matt Rodgers summed up the group’s major concerns about Northwestern University’s stadium project.

At the third hearing on Oct. 11, Rodgers said, the university should expect lots of questions from commissioners with “noise and traffic” to be their two major concerns.

Much of the evening Wednesday was devoted to formal presentations from stadium opponents.

One, Steve Harper of 640 Gregory Ave. in Wilmette, came equipped with dozens of posterboards to illustrate his points, including a map colored to show what he said would be noise levels created by concerts around the stadium.

“Noise louder than a garbage disposal” would reach some homes on Eastwood Avenue, Harper said.

Bill James, the head of the Camiros planning consulting firm, testifying for the Most Livable City Association, predicted that the university’s proposal for new events at the stadium would lead to an increase in annual attendance from 263,000 to 1.334,000 people.

That, he said, could lead to pressure to redevelop the area with multifamily housing. Andrew Lines.

Andrew Lines, an appraiser with Cohn Reznick, also testifying for the Most Livable City Association, said the best comparative situation he had found to Ryan Field was the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

That professional tennis venue, build in 1923, had been vacant for 17 years before becoming a venue for up to 30 concerts a year starting in 2013.

He said his study indicates that homes within two blocks of the stadium now are selling on average for 2.85% less than homes at a greater distance.

And he claimed noise and traffic were the factors to blame for that price discrepancy