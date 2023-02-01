The League of Women Voters of Evanston (LWVE) will host a public forum on Saturday, Feb. 18, for candidates running in the April 4 special election for the 2nd Ward City Council seat.

The forum will be held at 1 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Civic Center.

A recording of the session will be available on the League website the next day.

A special election is required when a vacancy occurs with more than two years remaining in an aldermanic term.

Krissie Harris was appointed by Mayor Daniel Biss to fill the 2nd Ward vacancy. She will face two other candidates — Darlene Cannon and Patricia Gregory — in April’s election.

Early voting for the April election begins on March 20 and continues until April 3.

Voter registration information is available online.