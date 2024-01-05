Weather forecasters say Evanston could be hit with a major snow storm Monday — but it also possible the storm could mostly arrive as rain.

The National Weather Service says it’s too early to tell how the storm will play out — that more than four days away from the storm’s arrival, nobody knows how much snow will fall in our area.

But the private forecasting service AccuWeather says the storm will cause “wintery trouble” and “treacherous travel” conditions in our area.

AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham says, “The exact track of the storm will determine which areas pick up several inches to perhaps a foot of snow.”

And he adds, “Blizzard conditions may develop should the storm evolve to its full potential.”