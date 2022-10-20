A suspect with a knife attempted to rob a bank on Howard Street. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

2400 Howard

A subject armed with a knife attempted to rob Huntington Bank, in the 2400 block of Howard Street, at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Evanston police took a suspect into custody and turned him over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case.

BATTERY

2500 Central

Leonel Castro Rodriguez, 48, of 2207 Central St., was arrested at 2500 Central St. at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

Milburn Park

Household items were taken in the burglary of a residence at Milburn Park between midnight Friday and 11:09 a.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

500 Sheridan

Windows were broken on a 2018 Jeep in the 500 block of Sheridan Square between 8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

1000 Davis

Someone broke the front plate glass window of a restaurant in the 1000 block of Davis Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

GRAFFITI

500 Sheridan

Orange-painted graffiti was discovered on the beach house in the 500 block of Sheridan Road at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday.

800 Gaffield

Graffiti was discovered in blue paint on a traffic control sign in the 800 block of Gaffield Place at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday.

SHOTS HEARD

2100 Bridge

Gunshots were reported at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Bridge Street. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1000 Ridge

A 2020 gray Acura MDX was taken, using keys left inside, from a driveway in the 1000 block of Ridge Court between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8:42 a.m. Wednesday.

2300 Ridge

A green 2021 BMW X7, with key fob left inside, was taken from the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue between 2:30 a.m. and 8:11 a.m. Tuesday. It was recovered in Chicago.

1900 Grey

A silver 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was taken by unknown means from the 1900 block of Grey Avenue between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

1500 Seward

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2004 Honda in the 1500 block of Seward Street between 4:15 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

900 Madison

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2015 Mitsubishi in the 900 block of Madison St. between 4 p.m. Sunday and 7:50 a.m. Monday.

900 Washington

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2005 Honda in the 900 block of Washington Street between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

1000 Wesley

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2007 Toyota in the 1000 block of Wesley Avenue between 8 p.m. Monday and 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

1200 Greenleaf

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2005 Honda in the 1200 block of Greenleaf Street between 3 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

1400 Main

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2013 Toyota in the 1400 block of Main Street around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Maple at Davis

A bicycle secured to a bike rack at Maple Avenue and Davis Street was taken between 10:45 a.m. and noon on Wednesday.

900 Dodge

Food items were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 6.

2800 Harrison

Cash was taken from a residence in the 2800 block of Harrison Street between August 1 and 3:37 p.m. Wednesday.

300 Custer

Cash was taken from a residence in the 300 block of Custer Avenue at about 1:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

