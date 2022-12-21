Evanston police report a 58-year-old Chicago man is being held without bond on charges of robbing an Evanston teenager on a CTA Purple Line train.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the 17-year-old victim was on a southbound train from Davis Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday when a passenger sitting across from him produced a handgun and told him “give me what you got.”

The victim handed over his fanny pack and cell phone. The robber then got off the train at the South Boulevard station.

Glew says that, based on the description provided by the victim, officers recovered images of the robber from surveillance cameras in a CTA station.

Then, about 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, patrol officers in the 800 block of Church Street spotted a man matching the description of the man in the photos down to the clothes he was wearing.

Glew says that after stopping the man, Darryl Walton, 58, of the 5600 block of South Sangamon Street in Chicago, the officers discovered he had an active arrest warrant from the Chicago Police Department.

Walton was placed under arrest for the warrant and for the robbery investigation. Once under arrest, officers locate a firearm in Walton’s inner coat pocket.

Walton was later identified by the victim as the offender in the robbery.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and approved felony charges for armed robbery and armed habitual criminal.

Walton is being held without bond. His next scheduled court appeared is Jan. 10 at the Skokie courthouse.