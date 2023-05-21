Evanston police say a 28-year-old man from Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood has been charged with aggravated kidnapping following an abduction attempt on the Northwestern University campus Saturday.

James Saye (EPD photo) James Saye, of the 6100 block of North Seeley Avenue, was also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding. He allegedly led police on a low-speed chase down Chicago Avenue from Clark Street to South Boulevard. He’s scheduled to appear in bond court Monday at the Skokie courthouse.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says an officer on patrol about 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of University Place, near Scott Hall, was flagged down by a woman who said a man had just tried to push her into his vehicle.

The woman provided a description of the assailant and his car, and two Evanston officers in the area spotted a Ford Escape matching the description of the man’s vehicle near Chicago Avenue and Clark Street. They gave chase down Chicago Avenue, but, Glew says, the driver didn’t stop until he’d reached South Boulevard.

Glew says Saye matched matched the description provided by the victim and was identified by her.

Glew says surveillance video footage also captured the incident and that the state’s attorney’s office approved the felony charges against Saye.

Police say the victim, who’s not affiliated with the university, did not sustain any significant physical injuries.