Evanston police report a 32-year-old Howard Street resident was arrested and charged with battery at his residence early Friday morning.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he ended up being charged with aggravated battery later that morning, and after being moved to Evanston Hospital, he was charged with aggravated battery there Friday afternoon.

In other crime news, the wave of auto thefts continued over the holiday weekend with five attempts, three cars stolen but recovered and one still missing.

In addition, thieves broke into one car and four others were damaged in what may have been theft attempts.

The CVS at Howard and Asbury was hit three times by shoplifters, the Target on Howard was hit twice, and shoplifters also struck the Walgreens on Green Bay and the Jewel-Osco on Howard.