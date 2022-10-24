A 36-year-old victim was battered and robbed by a man on a bicycle in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue Friday evening. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

1600 Sherman

A 35-year-old man was accosted by a man on a bicycle who battered him and took his wallet, cash, food, and laptop at about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue in downtown Evanston.

ARSON

101 Ridge

Michael R. Flynn, 51, address unknown, was arrested at 101 Ridge Ave. at 12:16 a.m. Thursday and charged with arson.

ASSAULT

1640 Chicago

Nino Harris, 44, of 4810 W. 43rd St., Chicago, was arrested at 1640 Chicago Ave. at 6:06 p.m. Sunday and charged with assault.

1454 Elmwood

Sean T. Kelly, 25, of 1835 Lincoln St., was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault.

BATTERY

1725 Emerson|

Jocelyn Sims, 28, of 944 E. 83rd St., Chicago, was arrested at 1725 Emerson St. at 10:46 p.m. Saturday and charged with domestic battery.

1600 Sherman

Timothy Williams, 36, of 1406 Chicago Ave., was arrested at 1600 Sherman Ave. at 8:31 a.m. Saturday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

1900 Wesley

Someone gained entry to an unlocked garage in the 1900 block of Wesley Avenue between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday and stole a lawnmower.

700 Brummel

Someone forced their way into the common area of a residence in the 700 block of Brummel Street between 6 a.m. and 7:35 p.m. Sunday and stole a bicycle.

200 Ridge

A burglar gained entry to a 2021 Hyundai by breaking a window shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. It was not immediately known if anything was missing.

2500 Hartzell

Electronics and jewelry were taken after a burglar forced open the front door of a residence in the 2500 block of Hartzell Street between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

551 Sheridan

Ladonna D. Rice, 35, of 2121 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 551 Sheridan Square at 7:42 p.m. Saturday and charged with criminal damage of property.

GRAFFITI

Sherman at Greenwood

Graffiti was discovered on the street at Sherman Avenue and Greenwood Street at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

1000 Wesley

White painted graffiti was discovered on government property in the 1000 block of Wesley Avenue at 3:27 p.m. Friday.

1300 Greenleaf

Black painted graffiti was discovered on government property in the 1300 block of Greenleaf Street at 3:28 p.m. Friday.

OTHER

310 Dempster

Andre Frazier, 57, of 603 Sheridan Road, was arrested at 310 Dempster St. at 10:20 a.m. Saturday and charged with breach of the peace.

SHOTS HEARD

2100 Payne

Gunshots were reported in the 2100 block of Payne Street at 12:53 a.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1800 Dobson

A white 2017 Toyota Sienna was stolen in the 1800 block of Dobson Street between 10 p.m. Friday and 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

3200 Hartzell

A blue 2017 Toyota RAV-4 was stolen from a garage in the 3200 block of Hartzell Street between 1:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

2400 Main

A pickpocket stole a wallet from a customer at a clothing store in the 2400 block of Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

800 Chicago

A phone was taken from a customer on the Chicago Transit Authority in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue between 3 p.m. Thursday and 12:09 p.m. Friday.

1600 Sherman

A purse was taken from a victim at the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 12:10 p.m. Friday.

1600 Benson

A gray Trek bicycle that was secured to a bike rack in the 1600 block of Benson Avenue was taken between 8:30 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

1800 Main

Three bicycles were reported stolen from a park in the 1800 block of Main Street last week.

800 Emerson

A secured Trek Marlin 4 bicycle was taken from the 800 block of Emerson Street between 10:30 p.m. Friday and and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 2:42 p.m. Friday.

1100 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

1600 Sherman

Clothing was stolen from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

1600 Chicago

Merchandise was taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

1300 Fowler

A package was taken from a residence in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

1200 Leonard

A package was taken from a residence in the 1200 block of Leonard Place at about 6:40 p.m. Friday.

TRAFFIC

1030 Ridge

Marco Guzman, 26, of 7423 N. Rogers Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1030 Ridge Ave. at 1:19 p.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

1000 Lake Shore

Emmanuel Ramirez, 21, of 2614 St. Charles Road, Bellwood, was arrested at 1000 Lake Shore Blvd. at 3 a.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie

