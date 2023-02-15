I was so heartened to see all the support and positive responses in two recent news articles in Evanston Now, Neighbor wants LUC to reopen Margarita Hearing and Court blocks action on Margarita, and wish to thank all those who took the time to share their points of view.

I know everyone who has been following this story, and the people I speak with every day, have an unconditional support for the homeless.

However, it seems to me that we are suffering from two types of manipulation.

The first is the manipulation by not-for-profit organizations, in our case, Connections for the Homeless, and the second is the political manipulation associated with the Evanston City Council and the mayor.

First, manipulation by the not-for-profit organization Connections for the Homeless is seen in its insistence that the homeless can be helped only in the manner it thinks best; and anyone who disagrees with its approach is condemned as a “racist” or heartless NIMBY.

Connections runs an operation that, on one hand, claims to be a steward of the City of Evanston, and on the other hand, profits (literally) from exclusive contracts for managing the homeless populations outside of Evanston – including but not limited to Skokie, Barrington, Des Plaines, Joliet, Grayslake, Naperville and all of suburban Cook Country.

That claim gives Connections the means to get large grants and contributions.

With the pandemic came a national explosion in the homeless population and, with it, an equal explosion in Connections’ budget and grants. Further, Connections’ compensation to its executives and employees likewise exploded and all the bravos and praise went to their board of directors.

Under this scenario, Connections’ participant-contributors (such as Skokie, Barrington, etc.) gladly transport their homeless to Evanston and even write checks to Connections.

This transaction shifts the burden from their communities to Evanston, and leaves Evanston responsible to manage this influx of incoming homeless.

This crowding out of public services diminishes the social service resources available to Evanston’s own homeless population, which this city has a duty to provide. Additionally, it has a profound negative effect on our downtown area, which is still struggling with the absence of employees returning to their downtown office buildings, and on other local projects that we have worked hard for 50 years to build up.

Additionally, Connections’ interests are limited in scope. For example, Connections focuses on providing lodging for their clients. Sadly, many homeless suffer from mental illness and substance abuse that necessitates treatment.

In spite of the fact that Connections claims to have treatment programs for their clients after providing them housing, the history of their management proves otherwise.

I understand that their success rate is very low and, potentially, many of these residents will become permanently homeless and will wander our streets after this experiment has failed.

Second, we have to consider the political manipulation in this deal. All politicians know a topic close to peoples’ hearts is a sure-fire way to get votes, regardless of who might suffer the most.

In this case, the homeless have been used as political capital. Unfortunately, the 4th Ward residents have been ignored and the 75+ comments in Evanston Now proves the immense frustration and dissatisfaction with this proposed project. Tellingly, not a single comment was in support of the project.

Finally, we can’t ignore the unethical moves that Connections has made in its relationship with city officials – such as some city officials having had missed rent payments paid directly by Connections.

We also know that city officials have attempted to rush the approval of the zoning change quickly without giving us our due process to present the facts of the case.

Additionally, we know that the mayor signed a “Good Neighbor Agreement” on behalf of the residents of the 4th Ward that didn’t take into consideration their concerns.

The meetings held regarding this agreement took place in the Margarita Inn. Almost everyone present was an employee, staff member, or volunteer of Connections. The toothless agreement they eventually signed was drafted by Connections and the City without any real input from the neighbors.

Finally, we also know that Connections has refused to disclose any of the details of its proposed purchase agreement with the owner, or any details of the grants from HUD and the City.

Disclosure is a fundamental good business practice that is being ignored. This puts a cloud of suspicion regarding what concessions may have been granted by the City to get this deal done.

All of these items need to be exposed to the light of day so that the public at large can render their thoughtful opinions on this matter to their elected officials before a vote occurs.

All that said, I am kindly asking for: