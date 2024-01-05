The lab at Evanston Hospital has seen a ten-fold increase in positive flu tests, and a doubling of positive COVID -19 results over the past few weeks, according to an infectious disease specialist.

Because of that, along with guidance from the Illinois Department of Health, parent company Endeavor Health (formerly NorthShore University HealthSystem) has re-imposed a modified mask mandate at all nine of its hospitals, Evanston included.

Because of the increase in respiratory viruses, Endeavor says, “We are updating our mask policy to protect our most vulnerable patients.”

Several other Chicago area hospital chains are doing similar things, including Rush, Cook County Health, Advocate, and Ascension (which operates St. Francis Hospital in Evanston).

Dr. Jennifer Grant, an infectious disease physician at Evanston Hospital, says that between mid-November and the end of December, the number of positive flu tests skyrocketed from 28 to 278. Over the same period, positive COVID results went from 145 to 283. (Note- Evanston Hospital does the lab testing for many Endeavor facilities, so the numbers reflect more than just Evanston cases).

The overwhelming majority of those testing positive did not require hospitalization. Grant says Evanston Hospital currently has eight flu inpatients, and 15 with COVID.

The other now-well-know respiratory virus, RSV, Grant says, peaked around Thanksgiving with 70 positive tests … an increase from 47 in earlier November … but back down to 52 at the end of the year.

About a year ago, Grant says, the RSV numbers were much higher.

As for the flu, it “differs from year to year,” Grant says, with “sometimes more than one peak.”

“We’re still learning about COVID,” she adds, because “it keeps learning and tweaking itself and mutating. It keeps us on our toes.”

The latest COVID strain is called JN.1.

Endeavor now requires masks for patients and visitors experiencing respiratory virus symptoms when visiting the hospital.

Masks are “strongly recommended” for patients and visitors in “high risk areas,” such as cancer centers and intensive care units.

The Illinois Department of Health has three categories of COVID risk for geographical areas – green for low, yellow for medium, and red for high.

Cook County and several other suburban counties have recently moved into “yellow.”

Grant says it’s like a “yellow light — exercise more caution.”

Unlike pandemic peaks in 2020 and 2021, however, Grant says this time the masking policies for patients and visitors are, in large part, on the “honor system.”

“If you’re in the E-R and coughing you’ll be given a mask,” she explains.

But otherwise, there will not be any checks at the door.

“It’s where we are in the pandemic,” Grant notes.

“It’s hard to have sweeping regulations,” Grant says, noting that “we don’t want to turn into the mask police.”

“We’re appealing to people’s common sense.”

Of course, that’s not always easy.

Between vaccine deniers and repeated news about new vaccines for those who get the shots, Grant concedes there is a sense of “vaccine fatigue.”

But that’s unfortunate, she says, because COVID vaccines, including the latest version, and flu shots definitely help, either to ward off the illnesses, or at least minimize their impact.

Endeavor is also adding mask regulations for employees in the hospital, now requiring masks “during direct patient care” in a large number of areas, such as the emergency department, radiology, or when entering a patient’s room.

Grant says she is not expecting a huge COVID influx, as was seen in late 2021 with the Omicron variant. However, she says that “it does concern me. We can’t take our eyes off of COVID.”

For example, if health care workers catch the virus, it could have a domino impact on care, as those workers would have to stay home, making a service crunch for those still on the job, and their ability to care for patients.

In the “yellow” COVID designation, Grant says “we need to proceed with caution, but not screech to a grinding halt,” while doing everything possible to prevent “yellow” from moving to “red.”

COVID may not be the international crisis it once was, but it’s still with us.

In fact, Grant says it may end up that an annual COVID shot becomes the norm along with an annual flu shot.

And don’t downplay the flu.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it has “confirmed two pediatric deaths due to influenza and is investigating a third possible death,” in the state, the children all catching the flu last month.

Those deaths, says IDPH, are a “sobering reminder of the potential severity of influenza in children and the importance of vaccination.”