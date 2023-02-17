Three masked men invaded a residence in the 1400 block of Greenleaf Street. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

HOME INVASION

1400 Greenleaf

Three masked men invaded a residence in the 1400 block of Greenleaf Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, forcing the occupant to flee.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1700 Hinman

A rock was used to break the window of a building in the 1700 block of Hinman Avenue at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

DRUGS

3552 Dempster

Tychia L. Davis, 38, of 61 Helen Drive, Palatine, was arrested at 3552 Dempster St., Skokie, at 10:12 a.m. on Feb. 7 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

GRAFFITI

1700 Sherman

Graffiti was discovered spray-painted on the front door glass of a credit union in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

THEFT

1700 Darrow

Someone stole an electric bicycle secured to a porch railing by forcibly removing the railing at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

