Evanston’s Human Services Committee Monday is scheduled to consider an ordinance that would limit employers’ ability to control employee schedules across a wide range of industries.

The proposed ordinance is patterned in part on a “fair workweek” ordinance that went into effect in 2020 in the City of Chicago.

But the Evanston measure, proposed by Mayor Daniel Biss and Ald. Devon Reid (8th), would hit a somewhat different range of industries and apply to smaller businesses than those targeted by the Chicago ordinance. Industry covered Chicago Evanston Childcare No Yes Building services Yes No Food service Yes Yes Healthcare Yes Yes Hospitality Yes Yes Landscaping services No Yes Manufacturing Yes Yes Nursing homes Yes Yes Retail Yes Yes Warehouse services Yes Yes

Chicago’s ordinance applies to employers in covered industries who have at least 100 workers, or at least 250 workers for not-for-profit businesses.

The Chicago ordinance also has special rules for restaurants, exempting restaurant businesses with less than 250 total employees and fewer than 30 locations globally and completely exempting restaurants with three or fewer locations in the city.

Evanston’s ordinance would apply to any business in a covered industry with 15 more more employees as well as to franchisees who had fewer employees but were associated with a franchisor with more than 10 locations globally.

The ordinance would require employers to give workers 14 days advance notice of work schedules and provide employees additional compensation for any shift changes.

It would also require employers to offer additional work hours to existing part-time employees before hiring new workers.

The Evanston ordinance would impose more severe “right to rest” restrictions than the Chicago ordinance.

Chicago sets 10 hours as the minimum turnaround time between shifts and require time-and-a-quarter pay rate shorter turnarounds. The Evanston ordinance would set 11 hours as the minimum turnaround and require time-and-a-half pay for shorter turnarounds.

The Human Services Committee is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to recommend the measure to the full City Council for adoption.

The “fair workweek” ordinance concept was discussed at an Economic Development Committee meeting last May and minutes from that meeting indicate that several alders present, including Melissa Wynne (3rd), Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th), Bobby Burns (5th) and Reid supported it.

At that time the EDC voted to have an ordinance drafted and brought back to the EDC for further discussion. Minutes of later EDC meetings do not show that such an ordinance draft has yet been presented to that committee.