An ultra sound machine, valued at $75,000, was stolen from Evanston Hospital. This among the stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

2600 Ridge

Security cameras recorded an ultra sound machine, valued in excess of $75,000, being removed from the fetal health office of Evanston Hospital, in the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue, around 7 p.m. Friday.

1700 Dobson

|A catalytic converter was removed from a 1999 Toyota in the 1700 block of Dobson Street between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

600 Custer

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2005 Toyota in the 600 block of Custer Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

900 Sherman

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2011 Toyota in the 900 block of Sherman Avenue between 4 p.m. Friday and 10:43 a.m. Saturday.

1300 Dewey

A package was taken from a residence in the 1300 block of Dewey Avenue around 2 p.m. Friday.

1600 Simpson

A package was taken from a residence in the 1600 block of Simpson Street around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

2200 Howard

Electronic items were stolen from a store in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

1600 Chicago

Food items were stolen from the Whole Foods Market, in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue, at 11:30 a.m. and again at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

BATTERY

1454 Elmwood

Chimaya C. Barnett, 39, of 1915 Hartrey Ave., was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 11:35 a.m. Friday and charged with aggregated domestic battery.

Ange S. Kasongo, 28, of 5345 Washington St., Skokie, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 6:03 p.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery.

1128 Chicago

Alyssa Williams, 30, of 6540 N. Greenwood Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1128 Chicago Ave. at 12:40 p.m. Sunday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

100 Ashland

Clothing was taken from a 2007 Toyota around 9 a.m., Friday, in the 100 block of Ashland Avenue, by a suspect who broke a window to gain entry to the vehicle.

1700 Howard

Clothing was taken from a 2013 Nissan at 12:30 a.m. Friday, in the 1700 block of Howard Street, by a suspect who broke a window to gain entry to the vehicle.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1900 Jackson

Someone broke the rear window of a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue between 8 p.m. Thursday and 4:48 p.m. Friday.

GRAFFITI

1000 Elmwood

Graffiti written in paint and a marker was discovered in the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue at 8:33 a.m. Friday.

TRAFFIC

415 Howard

Omari T. Johnson, 37, of 1216 Harvard Terrace, was arrested at 415 Howard St. at 12:08 p.m. Saturday and charged with driving under the influence.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

