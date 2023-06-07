Business merchandise worth about $4,200 was taken in the burglary of a detached garage on Emerson Street. This among stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

1200 Emerson

Some $4,200 worth of microwave units, drills, and air conditioners were taken in the burglary of a detached garage of a business in the 1200 block of Emerson Street at about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

1100 Chicago

Burglars damaged a glass door to enter Binny’s Beverage Depot in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue between 2:08 a.m. and 6:16 a.m. Monday, where they stole alcoholic merchandise inside.

ARSON

2200 Foster

Someone set fire to the lawn at Butler Park, in the 2200 block of Foster Street, around 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

BATTERY

2227 Foster

Patrick Chubaka, 21, of 2227 Foster St., was arrested at that address at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1117 Howard

Michael L. Calloway, 33, of 1624 S. St. Louis Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1117 Howard St. at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday and charged with criminal damage to property.

OTHER

1020 Grove

Ptolemy E. Martinez, 19, of 1000 Grove St., was arrested at 1020 Grove St. at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

SHOTS HEARD

1800 Cleveland

Gunshots were reported at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Cleveland Street. Police checked the area but found nothing.

200 Dodge

Gunshots were reported at 10:32 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

2400 Howard

The Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street reported the theft of alcoholic products at 12:43 p.m. Monday and other consumable goods at 2:41 a.m Tuesday.

2400 Main

Alcoholic products were stolen from a business in the 2400 block of Main Street at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

600 Chicago

Cleaning supplies were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy store in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday.

400 Sheridan

A package containing household goods that had been delivered to a residence in the 400 block of Sheridan Road was stolen around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

1400 Maple

A bicycle secured to a bike rack in the 1400 block of Maple Avenue was stolen around noon on Monday.

Church at Sherman

A bicycle secured to a bike rack at Church Street and Sherman Avenue was stolen between 6:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Monday.

1900 Jackson

A gray security camera was removed from the front porch of a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

1900 Green Bay

Consumable goods were taken from a gas station in the 1900 block of Green Bay Road at about 11:40 p.m. Monday.

2400 Main

Carlos Ronald Stillwell, 55, of 2842 W. Walnut St., Chicago, was arrested at 2400 Main St. at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday and charged with retail theft. He is due in court on July 18 at 9 a.m.

TRAFFIC

1020 Grove

Adam J. Burton, 31, of 316 Main St., was arrested at 1020 Grove St. at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

South Boulevard at Michigan

Nicolay Sanchez, 22, of 7626 N. Rogers Ave., Chicago, was arrested at South Boulevard and Michigan Avenue at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on June 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

