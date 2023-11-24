Evanston merchants kick off the holiday shopping season Saturday with — wait for it — Small Business Saturday.

The Downtown Evanston marketing organization is offering a Holiday Shopping Passport. Customers who spend $100 at any of more than 20 local shops on Saturday can get a $25 gift card for additional purchases.

And the city is offering two hours of free holiday parking each day from now through Jan. 1

Other upcoming holiday season events include the holiday tree lighting in Fountain Square at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and the Warm Bevvy Walk from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.