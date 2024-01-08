The window is about to close — literally — on 175 years of railroad custom and practice — having a live person sell you a ticket at the depot.

Metra, the commuter system serving Evanston, will replace ticket agents with vending machines on Feb. 1, as part of an overall restructuring of fares on the suburban network

(One Metra line, BNSF, had the agent windows shut Monday. The others, including UP North through Evanston, will stay open through the end of the month).

“It’s terrible,” said Julie Halpern, after buying a ticket to downtown Chicago from the clerk at Davis Street station.

“Everything that was once convenient or pleasant,” Halpern said, “is going away.”

Vending machines will be installed at major stations, including Davis Street and Oglivie Transportation Center plus Union Station downtown.

Passengers who do not buy a ticket from the vending machine can either use the Ventra app, or purchase their tickets from the conductor on board the train.

A surcharge will be added for on-train purchases, if you board at a station that has vending machines. But that extra fee is being waived short-term to allow passengers to get used to the new system.

Metra is changing its current 10-zone fare structure will be replaced by four new zones, with simplified fares.

Evanston will be in Zone 2. The one-way fare from E-Town to Ch-Town will drop to $3.75 from the current $5.50.

While Metra says the new fares will generally be equal to or below pre-pandemic levels, modification of certain multi-ride tickets could lead to higher costs for those users.

Metra says the new structure will bring in about the same revenue as the one about to be eliminated and will help to cover higher expenses such as wages.

“The plan aims to create a fare structure that customers can easily understand, that will increase ridership, that will simplify on-board fare collection, and that meets Metra’s financial and technical constraints,” according to a release from the agency.

However, the change will not eliminate the looming fiscal cliff in 2026, when Federal COVID relief dollars run out. Unless new revenue is found, major service cuts and fare increases are likely.

Metra spokesperson Mike Gillis told Evanston Now that the ticket agents will not be laid off, but rather will be reassigned as “customer service agents” in presently staffed stations, to answer questions and help passengers get used to the vending machines.

While the end of ticket window sales brings a long chapter of railroad history to a close, at least on Chicago commuter lines, the first train through Evanston was in December, 1854 according to the site trainweb.org, most Metra passengers currently use the app, a significant change since pre-pandemic days.

Metra numbers show that in pre-COVID November 2019, 56% of riders used the app for tickets. By November 2023, it had jumped to 81%

As for in-person agents, 23% of tickets were purchased from real, live people in November 2019, but only 8% in November 2023.

And in a few weeks, that 8% will become 0%.