Numerous items were taken in a robbery that occurred at midday Thursday in the 600 block of Lake Street. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

600 Lake

Purses, handbags, wallets, and electronic gear were among items taken at a robbery in the 600 block of Lake Street at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

ASSAULT

1600 Dodge

Chito Chubaka, 18, of 2227 Foster St., was arrested at 1600 Dodge Ave. at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault.



BATTERY

1600 Dodge

Tiarra L. Nels, 21, of 1521 S. Trumbull Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1600 Dodge Ave. at 7:02 p.m. Friday and charged with aggravated battery.

BURGLARY

1300 Dewey

The driver’s window of a 2012 Kia was damaged during a burglary attempt between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Dewey Avenue. Nothing was reported missing.

100 Elmwood

The front passenger window was damaged in the burglary of a 2017 Hyundai in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:09 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported taken.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2200 Central

The door knob was damaged at a residence in the 2200 block of Central Street between 10:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

1600 Foster

Someone damaged the rear window of a 2009 Mitsubishi in the 1600 block of Foster Street shortly before midnight on Thursday.

SHOTS HEARD

3100 Isabella

Gunshots were reported in the 3100 block of Isabella Street at 10:08 p.m. Thursday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

2300 Howard

Items were taken from a store in the 2300 block of Howard Street around 6:16 p.m. Thursday.

600 Chicago

Items were taken from Walgreens Pharmacy, in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue, around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

1700 Crain

A red 2017 Kia was stolen from the 1700 block of Crain Street between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

1700 Hartrey

A black 2015 Infiniti, standing in the 1700 block of Hartrey Avenue with the engine running, was stolen at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

700 Brummel

A brown 2020 Kia was taken from the 700 block of Brummel Street between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7:52 a.m. Thursday.

1200 Florence

An unsecured bicycle was taken from the yard of a residence in the 1200 block of Florence Avenue between 7 p.m. Wednesday and noon on Thursday.

800 Emerson

A package containing clothing items that had been delivered to the 800 block of Emerson Street was taken between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

TRAFFIC

1406 Chicago

Jessica S. Polman, 40, of 5054 W. Grace St., Chicago, was arrested at 1406 Chicago Ave. at 8:45 a.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation. She is due in court on Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

