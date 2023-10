Evanston police say a soon-to-be victim went to meet someone at midnight on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Custer Avenue Sunday to purchase an item offered for sale.

Well, you can guess what happened next.

The seller stole the victim’s money and didn’t hand over the goods.

In other weekend crime reports, four cases of retail theft, and somebody stole an antique car — a 1956 Packard Executive — from a garage on Hamlin Street.