Evanston police say a robber hit a victim in the head and stole cash shortly after midnight Saturday at the Davis Street CTA Purple Line station.

Then Sunday night an armed robber demanded property from a victim near the intersection of Wesley Avenue and Dempster Street, but left without taking anything.

A 2016 Kia was stolen from the 600 block of Howard Street early Saturday, but was later recovered.

Unlocked cars were burglarized in the 1300 block of Pitner Avenue and the 1600 block of Dempster Street over the weekend.

Shoplifters took razors from the CVS on Asbury, Tide laundry detergent from the Walgreens on Green Bay and headphones from the Best Buy on Howard.

And police arrested six people in separate incidents on charges ranging from aggravated assault to traffic violations.