Evanston’s City Council Monday will try again to dispose of an issue it’s been wrestling with for most of the year — whether to raise the city’s minimum wage.

The proposal, from Ald. Devon Reid (8th), to increase the minimum wage for larger businesses to $16.25 an hour effective next July, has led to months of wrangling, as business owners — largely from the restaurant industry — have opposed the plan and proposed modifications to it.

Reid’s plan would give Evanston the highest minimum wage in the state — even slightly higher than that in the City of Chicago.

Evanston currently follows the Cook County minimum wage ordinance that will raise the minimum here to $14.05 next July, up from $13.70 now.

Reid’s plan would set the minimum wage for businesses with four to 99 employees at $15.50 per hour.

Opponents have already persuaded the Council to raise the threshold for “large” businesses from 50 to 100 employees and to eliminate a provision that would have eliminated the subminimum wage for tipped workers.

Further amendments suggested by small business owners that city staff says the Council may consider Monday include eliminating automatic future wage increases based on the consumer price index and requiring the Council to separately adopt future minimum wage increases beyond $16.25.

Adopting its own minimum wage ordinance will also require the city to take over enforcement responsibilities for the rule that now are handled by county government.