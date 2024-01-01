The year just ended provided some reasons for optimism amid continued struggles for Evanston retail businesses.

Latest available figures from the city indicate that sales tax revenue for the year will be above budget projections, but likely a bit lower than what the city actually collected in 2022.

Evanston Now’s most-read business story of the year featured the November opening of the new 20,000 square foot Salvation Army Thrift Store in the former Gordon Food Service building at 2424 Oakton St.

Other top business stories focused on the revival of the Church Street Plaza shopping center downtown, including the new “AMC Evanston” sign replacing the old Century sign on the theater building. Charyzma Winn launches skyward on her flying carpet.

Other Church Street Plaza news included the opening of the Sky Zone indoor entertainment park in a portion of the theater complex and the opening of the Egg Harbor and Big Wig Tacos restaurants.

The plaza’s owner this year also cashed out of some of his investment in buying the complex by selling the row of storefronts at 900-950 Church St. for 88% of its asking price.

A new “Evanston Thrives” economic development report issued in March said “the negativity is palpable” about the business climate in Evanston — suggesting those perceptions miss market strengths and uniqueness the city has to offer.

And the founder of the Tapville Social bar and restaurant chain said “the lack of downtown foot traffic” was a factor leading to the shuttering of its franchise location in Evanston. A man shelters in the entryway to the former Panera Bread restaurant on Church Street on Dec. 30, 2023.

Despite concerns from many residents about homeless people and vagrants creating an unappealing environment for shoppers in the downtown area, it was also the scene of festive occasions, like a heavily-attended tree lighting ceremony in Fountain Square. A large crowd gathered for the ceremony in the brightly lit square.

Overall, the city reported more business openings than closings this year.

And the new year is already scheduled to bring more new businesses — including Bodybar Pilates, an outpost of a nationwide chain of workout studios, that’s scheduled to take over the vacant first floor of the former Williams Shoes store 710-714 Church St. later this winter.