Foot traffic data indicates that on average Evanston’s nine business districts are doing slightly better now than they were before the pandemic

But the picture varies dramatically among districts, and only two of the city’s four largest districts for foot traffic are showing growth.

Data presented to the city’s Economic Development Committee from Placer.ai — which estimates foot traffic to businesses based on cell phone data — indicates that six of the business districts saw more foot traffic in the 12 months ending in June compared to the same period three years earlier.

Total visits to the nine district are up nearly 5%.

The West End district — which the city defines as encompassing the area west of Dodge Avenue running from Oakton to Lake streets — showed the largest total number of visits at 9.1 million — and the second best growth — up 18% from three years earlier.

But the second-biggest visit-generator, Downtown Evanston, had 6.2 million visits during the most recent period — down nearly 9% from three years earlier.

The Main-Dempster Mile district, with 2.8 million visits, was up nearly 10% from three years earlier.

But Central Street, with 2.2 million visits, was down nearly 4% from three years before.

Downtown Evanston, with its mix of office space and residential units and nearby university campus, is actually doing fairly well compared many office-dependent downtown areas in bigger cities across the country.

Foot traffic data analyzed by the School of Cities at the University of Toronto and reported by Axios indicates that among 52 major U.S. cities studied only four are seeking more downtown foot traffic now than three years ago.

The best performance, at 139% of pre-pandemic levels, is shown by Salt Lake City, Utah, while San Francisco is doing worst, at just 31.9%.

Downtowns with a diversified mix of uses seem to be doing best. The Toronto researchers say foot traffic to Chicago’s downtown is only at 52% of pre-pandemic levels.