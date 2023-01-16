Many organizations are planning events Monday to celebrate the national holiday honoring the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Interfaith Action will hold its annual Walk for Warmth, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is expected to temporarily close some downtown streets.

The Evanston Public Library has several activities starting at 1:30 p.m.

The Rev. Michael Nabors of Second Baptist Church will lead a candlelight prayer vigil at Northwestern University’s Alice Millar Chapel at 3 p.m.

The documentary about Evanston’s reparation’s program, The Big Payback, will have a free screening at the Evanston AMC 12 theater at 6 p.m. The event is sold out. But you can catch the film instead 10 p.m. on PBS.

Later in the week, the YWCA Evanston/North Shore holds its Racial Healing Week program on Wednesday and Thursday.

And a series of MLK-related events at Northwestern University will wrap up next Monday with a keynote speech by Sherrilyn Ifill, the former president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.