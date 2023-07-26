Reports of homeless people setting up housekeeping in public spaces in Evanston are increasing this summer.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said as many as a dozen people are camping out on the Evanston side of the Howard Street CTA viaduct. A 2019 image of the viaduct area on Howard Street where homeless persons are now said to be living. Credit: Google

Evanston Now emailed City Manager Luke Stowe to ask what’s being done about the Howard viaduct situation.

The city’s interim communications manager, Jessica Mayo, responded, writing: “The City’s Health & Human Services Department has convened meetings with City staff and organized a meeting with organizations including Peer Services, Connections for the Homeless, the CTA, Chicago’s 49th Ward Alderman’s Office and the City of Chicago Department of Family Support services in order to coordinate efforts to provide necessary services for the unhoused population at this location.”

“Services being discussed and needs to be addressed range from substance abuse treatment, mental health, housing, food assistance and wrap-around services. Other activities that need to be addressed include the sanitation of the area and adequate lighting at the viaduct.”

The scene along the CTA embankment at Clark Street and Benson Avenue. Credit: Steve Lewis

Meanwhile, another homeless person’s hangout, downtown at Clark Street and Benson Avenue, has remained in place at least since early in the summer season.