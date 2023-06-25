Faced with slumping retail sales and high post-pandemic office vacancies, Evanston’s City Council will vote Monday night on whether to add more than 200 new residents downtown.

They’re scheduled to vote on plans for The Legacy Evanston, a 15-story, luxury rental development from Horizon Realty Group, planned to replace a largely vacant row of one-story storefronts at 1621-1631 Chicago Ave. Most of this row of storefronts would be demolished to construct the new apartment building. Credit: Google

With inflation-fighting high interest rates crimping the prospects for funding new projects, it’s the only sizable residential development currently seeking city approval.

And with little sign that more employees who can work remotely are going to return to the office full-time any time soon, having more people live downtown is one of the few ready options to create more customers for downtown businesses.

But the plans for the 140-unit building have drawn fierce opposition from a tax-exempt church across the alley from the site and from owners of units in downtown condos whose skyline views may be impaired by the new building.

Opponents argue that the proposed building exceeds the base zoning for the site.

Proponents counter that the project size is within the range of development allowances the zoning ordinance authorizes the Council to approve.

The Council has effectively punted any overall reconsideration of what downtown Evanston should look like until after the April 2025 election by setting in motion a process to develop a new comprehensive plan and zoning code that’s unlikely to come up for a vote until after the current Council’s term has ended.

Horizon has proposed several different designs for the building over the past six years — with heights of 25, 13, 19, 17, 13, 18, and now 15 stories.

The only previous proposal that reached the Planning and Development Committee, a 17-story version, died in the committee in October 2020.

The Land Use Commission voted 4-5 against the latest version of the building at a meeting in March.

Monday’s Planning and Development Committee meeting is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m.