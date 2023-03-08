With offices still half empty as the pandemic-triggered work-from-home trend persists, many communities hope to strengthen downtown business districts by encouraging more people to live there.

But Evanston’s chances to revive its downtown with a burst of new residential construction activity appear fairly weak at the moment.

As the chart above indicates, the number of new rental housing units delivered each year over the past decade has varied widely. But it’s worked out to an average of about 220 rental housing units per year.

This year 235 new apartments are under construction in five developments that may potentially be finished by the end of the year. But only two projects, with 65 units, are located downtown.

The city has approved 298 new apartments in three developments that have not yet gotten underway. If construction on those starts very soon they might be completed in 2024.

But two of those developments were approved a long time ago, and it’s not clear when, if ever, they will actually break ground. More than half of those units are proposed for downtown.

Then there are five more projects that have been proposed but are still undergoing city review. If they win approval — a big if at this point — they likely won’t be completed until 2025 at the earliest.

Only one of those projects is proposed for downtown — The Legacy, a 140-unit, 15-story building at 1621 Chicago Ave. It is scheduled for a hearing before the Land Use Commission Wednesday evening.