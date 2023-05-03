Northwestern University is expected to submit its planned development request to the City of Evanston to rebuild Ryan Field sometime this week.

That was the word Wednesday from Ald. Eleanor Revelle, whose 7th Ward includes the stadium.

She says the planned development application will provide extensive details about the planned new stadium and that the school will also be submitting a revised application for a zoning amendment to allow concerts and other events at the athletic complex.

The proposals are tentatively scheduled to be considered by the Land Use Commission on June 14.

And Revelle says she plans to hold a meeting later this month where residents can ask questions about the plans.

Meanwhile, five groups that have attacked the stadium plans in the past announced Wednesday the formation of what they’re calling the Northwestern Accountability Alliance to demand that the school negotiate a “community benefits agreement” before seeking city approval of the stadium plans.

The groups are the Community Alliance for Better Government, Fossil Free Northwestern, the Most Livable City Association, Northwestern University Graduate Student Workers and Students Organizing for Labor Rights.

The initial concept of rebuilding the century-old the football stadium was announced in September 2021 along with a $480 million gift from Ryan family to fund much of the project.

Initial designs for the project were unveiled last September.

