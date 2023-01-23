The National Weather Service says Evanston stands a good chance of getting three or more inches of snow on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be right around freezing and winds will swing from the east in the morning to the north in the afternoon with wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

The weather service says to expect slick road conditions and low visibility, especially for the Wednesday morning commute.

Looking a little further ahead, there’s a chance of snow showers on Thursday morning and Friday afternoon, and of more snow on Saturday night and Sunday