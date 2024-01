The National Weather Service says Evanston could get two to four inches of snow between 6 p.m. Thursday and noon on Friday.

The overnight low temperature is expected to be around 13 degrees, with wind chill values as low as -3.

It will be blustery, with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour after midnight.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to be steady at around 14 degrees with wind chill values as low as -6 and continued blustery winds.