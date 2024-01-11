The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Evanston for a storm that’s expected to drop about three inches of heavy, wet snow on the city from Friday morning through Saturday morning. Credit: National Weather Service Chicago

The snowfall amount here is expected to be less than what hits much of the region further from Lake Michigan.

And with daytime temperatures hovering above freezing Friday, some of the precipitation is expected to fall as rain rather than snow.

By early Saturday morning temperatures are expected to start dropping and will become bitterly cold by Sunday morning.

The period of extremely cold weather is expected to continue through next Wednesday.