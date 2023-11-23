“As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly”

So said Arthur Carlson, in the classic tv sitcom, WKRP in Cincinnati, back in 1978.

It was spoken at the end of the show’s Thanksgiving episode, after a disastrously failed promotional event where live turkeys were dropped from a helicopter.

Carlson (actor Gordon Jump), manager of the fictitious radio station, reacted in horror as the turkeys crashed to the ground, rather than flying in to a soft landing.

But turkeys did fly in Evanston on Thanksgiving Day, at least on the ground.

3,300 runners and walkers stretched along the 5K (3.1 mile) Flying Turkey course next to Lake Michigan on a brisk but sunny morning.

Sam Berlinghof, a 17-year-old senior at Jones College Prep in Chicago, and resident of nearby Rogers Park, won in a time of 15:47. Sam Berlinghof came in first by a comfortable margin. You can see there’s no one on his heels or even vsible behind him.

Berlinghof, who plans to run track and cross-country at Creighton University next year, said he started out as a runner in 5th grade, when his mom and some other parents began a cross-country team for interested kids. He’s been getting better and better ever since.

“I just feel very much alive when I run,” Sam said.

“This was the perfect start to my holiday.”

The field was a combination of serious runners like Sam, recreational strollers, and, at least one serious runner, Jeremy Reilley, who pushed a stroller with his two small daughters inside, Fiona (age 6) and Delilah (age 3).

“I run a lot,” said Reilley.

“I try. I like to push them” while racing, he added.

In fact, a lot of participants spanned multiple years in the same family.

Sophie Newman, an ETHS graduate and now a junior at Washington University in Saint Louis, was home for the holiday, and entered the race with her dad, Steve.

Sophie is a serious runner who has done a marathon, but said she ran in the Evanston Turkey race “to run with my dad.”

And said Steve, “I’m a very recreational runner. I’ve never done a marathon like my daughter, who inspires me.”

Seven-year-old Theo Stefanich took part with his father, Brian, and mom, Elizabeth.

Theo was a (young) man of few words, but mom and dad pointed out that Theo is no novice. He’d already finished a different 5K run, fund-raiser for charity.

The Flying Turkey race, sponsored by NorthShore University HealthSystem, also assisted nonprofits, with portions of the $35 entry fee going to the CARE Animal Shelter and the Vineyard Food Pantry. Runners also brought non-perishable food donations, and also gave more than 1,000 pairs of shoes, which were collected by the Evanston Running Club.

It took an hour or more for the slowest walkers to wrap up. By then, the winners were already rested, ready to pick up their medals, and head on to a different kind of Thanksgiving Turkey, the kind on the table.

Jessica Ackerman was the top woman finisher. Jessica Ackerman about to cross finish line.

Ackerman said she did cross-country at New Trier High School ten years ago, “and never stopped running.”

Ackerman now lives in Boulder, Colorado, but was back in the Evanston area for Thanksgiving dinner with her parents.

This was the 13th Annual Flying Turkey run, according to Tracy Collins, one of the organizers.

And yes, Collins confirmed that the “Flying Turkey” name pays homage to the famous WKRP episode (which was actually entitled “Turkeys Away”).

So, as WKRP newsman Les Nessman cried as the turkeys crashed around him and through a car windshield, “Oh, the humanity!”