A 75-year-old Evanston woman’s car was seen abandoned in an alley by Chicago police, who returned it to her before she even knew it was stolen. This among the stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

900 Washington

A 75-year-old Evanston woman was advised by police that her 2016 Hyundai had been stolen and was recovered by Chicago police in an alley in the 6900 block of North California Avenue Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. They returned it to her before she even knew it had been stolen.

700 Madison

A bicycle was removed from a yard in the 700 block of Madison Street between 5:26 p.m. and 6:31 p.m. Thursday.

1600 Sherman

A customer’s bag that was hanging on a chair in a restaurant in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue was taken around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

1700 Sherman

Money was removed from the tip jar at a restaurant in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

1900 Sherman

A package that had been delivered to a common area at an apartment building in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue was stolen between 5 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

2400 Howard

Cosmetics were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday and other merchandise around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

1454 Elmwood

Allen L. Mainard, 34, address unknown, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 9:31 p.m. on March 30 and charged with retail theft.

2485 Howard

Oana A. Serban, 21, of 1001 W. Melrose Park, Chicago, was arrested at 2485 Howard St. at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday and charged with retail theft.

BATTERY

1801 Brown

Jose M. Munoz-Ruiz, 50, of 1801 Brown Ave., was arrested at that address at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday and charged with domestic battery.

GRAFFITI

Central at Hartrey

Graffiti was discovered on a mailbox at Central Street and Hartrey Avenue at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday

OTHER

129 Elmwood

D’Juana S. Minott, 33, of 129 Elmwood Ave., was arrested at that address at 3:15 p.m. Sunday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

TRAFFIC

Emerson at Brown

Aider Abdyldev, 41, of 7068 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, was arrested at Emerson Street and Brown Avenue at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on April 21 at 9 a.m.

655 Elm

Gerald E. Bolden, 56, of 1367 Cavell Ave., Highland Park, was arrested at 655 Elm Place at 12:10 a.m. Monday and charged with driving under the influence.

847 Dodge

Daniel Dashawn Davis, 24, of 1013 1/2 Brown Ave., was arrested at 847 Dodge Ave. at 11:19 p.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on April 28 at 9 a.m.

Chicago at Lee

Jasen C. McClure, 26, of 8245 S. Evans Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Chicago Avenue and Lee Street at 9:20 p.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on May 17 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

